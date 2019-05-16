Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills will again join with the Red Cross to sponsor its Third Thursday Community Mitzvah Program Blood Drive on Thursday, May 16 from 2 to 7 p.m.
There is always a shortage of blood in the warmer weather, so Beth Shalom Blue Hills is partnering with the Red Cross to conduct the blood drive at the synagogue at 18 Shoolman Way (off Lodge Street) in Milton. Appointments are required to donate, and the public is invited to participate.
There are two ways to make an appointment: Online by visiting redcrossblood.org/donating-blood, and entering the sponsor code SHALOM; or by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS and selecting option 1 for blood donation, then providing the date and location and your information. Donors are asked to arrive 15 minutes prior to their appointment time. There are only 34 appointment slots available between 2 and 7 p.m. The procedure takes about one hour, and refreshments will be available afterward.
As a blood donor, you will be someone’s hero – one pint of blood can save up to three lives. You will help ensure blood is on the shelf when needed – most people think they’ll never need blood, but many do. And you will be fulfilling the purpose of the Third Thursday Community Mitzvah Program of Beth Shalom Blue Hills, which is “doing good deeds for others,” an important tenet of Judaism.
For more information about the Blood Drive, the Third Thursday Mitzvah Program, or Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills, call 617-698-3394 or visit www.BethShalomBlueHills.org. There is parking at the synagogue, with overflow parking on nearby Pleasant Street. Parking is prohibited on Lodge or Maitland streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.