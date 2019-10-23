Three local iconic garden estates will host the third annual Blue Hills Great Estates Fall Foliage Day, showcasing their autumn landscapes and designed gardens, on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rain date will be Sunday, Nov. 3.
The Trustees’ Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate, the Mary Wakefield Estate and Arboretum, and Historic New England’s Eustis Estate will open their grounds to visitors to celebrate the fall season with landscape and garden tours, nature crafts, seasonal beverages and treats, and activities for the whole family.
The Eustis Estate, located at 1424 Canton Ave. in Milton, will celebrate the final weekend of its special exhibition, “Changing Landscape: Sculpture at the Eustis Estate,” with outdoor sculpture throughout the property and a drop-in sculpture making workshop with artist Madeleine Lord.
Throughout the day, there will be family crafts, a cider making demo and apple tasting, and lawn games. Enjoy the peace of the landscape with a walking meditation session at noon.
At the Trustees' Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate, located at 2468 Washington St. in Canton, the main house will be open to visitors to check out the new decor while taking in the setting of the soon-to-be-released movie “Little Women.”
At 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., visitors can take a tour of the trees on the property with horticulture assistant Frances Kilmurray. Colorful foliage and the beauty of barks, berries and evergreen forms will take center stage. Visitors can enjoy a walk along the scenic trails, purchase plants to add to their own gardens, experience the fun of yard games, and take home a free Trustees tote with the purchase of a Trustees membership.
The Wakefield Estate and Arboretum, located at 1465 Brush Hill Road in Milton, will feature guided walks through its arboretum and grounds, including its new dwarf conifer collection that features over 50 species of conifers, at 11 a.m., noon, and 1 p.m.; and caramel apple-making for kids and cider for adults, along with nature-based crafts and tree identification activities for the whole family.
At each estate, tickets for members are $5; $10 for non-members; and $20 per family. Children under 18 are free.
For more information, call 617-333-0924 or visit the websites of each location: The Eustis Estate (617-994-6600) at www.historicnewengland.org/eustisestate; The Wakefield Estate (617-333-0924) at www.wakefieldtrust.org; and the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate (781-255-1996) at thetrustees.org.
