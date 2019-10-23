A photography exhibit by Peter Green of Providence Raptors featuring owls will be available in October and November at Mass Audubon’s Blue Hills Trailside Museum at 1904 Canton Ave. in Milton Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for children. Admission to this natural history museum is free for members of Mass Audubon.
Operated in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Blue Hills Trailside Museum is the interpretive center for the Blue Hills Reservation.
The sanctuary features outdoor exhibits of rescued native wildlife and offers environmental education programs year round for all ages and abilities. Details are available at https://www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/blue-hills-trailside-museum.
