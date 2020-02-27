The Wakefield Estate, located on 1465 Brush Hill Road in Milton, will host the second annual Blue Hills Winter Soupfest on Saturday, March 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. featuring homemade soups, locally crafted beer, and fun for the whole family.
The Winter Soupfest is a benefit to raise funds for the Outdoor Environmental Education Program that enables more than 2,000 Boston-area students to enjoy a full day of outdoor learning each year at the estate.
Participants can enjoy a winter afternoon with friends, take a selfie with the llamas, roast a marshmallow, and savor soup and beer around the fire pit.
The Winter Soupfest will feature draft beer from Turtle Swamp Brewing of Jamaica Plain.
Tickets are $20, but kids under 18 will be admitted free. The ticket price includes all-you-can-eat homemade soup and one pour of draft beer.
Tickets must be purchased in advance, and valid ID is required at check-in.
To buy tickets, visit www.wakefieldtrust.org. Tickets are available now.
The snow date for this event is Sunday, March 8 from 1 to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 617-333-0924.
