“Boston Longquan Celadon Exhibition” will be on display at the Forbes House Museum on 215 Adams St. in Milton from June 10 to June 14, with a special members-only preview on June 9.
The exhibit includes 80 pieces of celadon artwork coming directly from Longquan, China. Celadon is a blue-green or gray-green ceramic made using glaze recipes and firing techniques that were introduced nearly 2.000 years ago.
The exhibition is a collaboration between the Forbes House Museum and the Boston Dragon Boat Festival in conjunction with the festival’s 40th anniversary. The festival, founded in 1979, is the oldest in North America and the largest Asian cultural festival in New England.
The 40th annual Boston Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival is scheduled for Sunday, June 9 from noon to 5 p.m. at Weeks Foot Bridge on the Charles River and Memorial Drive.
The festival, held in honor of an ancient celebration that originated in China, features dragon boat racing on the Charles River in Hong Kong style dragon boats. A total of 76 teams from the United States are competing this year.
Besides boat racing, the festival features traditional Asian arts and crafts, dragon and lion dances, Asian martial arts demonstrations, Asian dance and music, and wide selections of Asian foods. Around 30,000 people enjoy this popular cultural festival each year.
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the festival, a delegation from Longquan, including seven of the top artisans in the nation, will be sharing their celadon artwork and cultural heritage during a week-long exhibition at the Forbes House Museum. They will demonstrate celadon making at the Dragon Boat Festival site on the Charles River on June 9 and the Forbes House Museum on June 10.
Longquan is a small city in Southeast China’s Zhejiang Province. Celadon production reached its peak during the Song Dynasty (960-1279). Since then, Longquan celadon has maintained its quality and reputation. In 2009, the traditional firing technique of Longquan celadon was listed by UNESCO among the Masterpieces of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.
The Forbes House Museum will have extended hours during the week of the exhibition. For more information, call 617-696-1815 or email g.labbe@forbeshousemuseum.org.
