Botanical artwork by local artist Sue Neff will be on display through Aug. 31 at Mass Audubon’s Blue Hills Trailside Museum, located at 1904 Canton Ave. in Milton.
The show will be available Tuesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with Museum admission of $5 for adults and $3 for children. The natural history museum is free for members of Mass Audubon.
Details can be found at https://www.massaudubon.org/get-outdoors/wildlife-sanctuaries/blue-hills-trailside-museum/exhibits/gallery-exhibits/botanical-art.
Operated in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Blue Hills Trailside Museum is the interpretive center for the Blue Hills Reservation.
