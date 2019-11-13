The Brookwood Farm staff is looking forward to sharing bounty with members and the public on Sunday, Nov. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the farm’s annual Thanksgiving sale and family fun. Think ahead to nourishing meals and celebrating with loved ones as you shop for local produce and products, learn about honeybees, watch a food demo, and enjoy the wider DCR property on the Brookwood Farm roads.
In addition, orders are being taken for turkeys, pies, granola, or a preset harvest box for pickup that day for you or a friend or to say thank you to someone.
See all of the offerings at www.brookwoodcommunityfarm.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.