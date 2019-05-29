Jim Browne, an internationally famed Irish speaker known for his deep faith, quick wit, and insightful gifts, will speak on Monday, June 10 at St. Mary of the Hills Church on 29 St. Mary’s Road. The evening will begin with Mass at 6:30 p.m.
Browne will speak about recovering from obsessions and addictions using Scripture-based teachings. There will be an opportunity for Confession.
For more information, call the Collaborative office at 617-696-0120.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.