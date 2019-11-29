Gingerbread and holidays go hand-in-hand. And this year, Massachusetts Horticultural Society is helping families create a festive, holiday gingerbread house, together. So, bring your creativity and the horticultural society will take care of the rest.
Two gingerbread house workshops are scheduled, on Saturday, Dec. 7 and Dec. 14. The sessions run from 10 - 11:30 a.m. and are held at the Gardens at Elm Bank in Wellesley.
Groups up to four people can participate, including children but one group member must be an adult (over age 18). All materials are provided. Registration is required.
Also, the society’s Festival of Trees is in full swing from Friday, Nov. 29 to Sunday, Dec. 29. This is an opportunity to experience the Gardens at Elm Bank at a magical time of year.
Workshop cost for Massachusetts Horticultural Society members is $40, $60 for non-members.
For additional information and to register, visit: https://masshort.org/upcoming-classes/
