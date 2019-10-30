The Cardinal Cushing 5k run/walk/roll is going to take place at the Cunningham School on 500 Edgehill Road. It used to be the Best Buddies Gobbler, but now Cardinal Cushing Centers is organizing it.
The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23 with a 7 a.m. open registration and a 9 a.m. starting time.
To learn more, go to cushingcenters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.