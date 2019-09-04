Milton resident and mystery writer Hallie Ephron will speak about her novel, “Careful What You Wish For” at the Milton Public Library on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. She will be joined in conversation with professional organizer Kathy Vines. They’ll talk about Ephron’s novel, a murder mystery about a professional organizer who’s married to a man who can’t pass a yard sale without stopping. With her wealth of experience helping her clients untangle their relationship to their stuff, Vines helped Ephron as she was researching her book and trying to tease apart the dynamics of a marriage in which one spouse is inured to clutter while the other is not. Books will be available for sale at the library program.
