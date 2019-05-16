Historic New England and New England Sculptors Association (NESA) present “Changing Landscape: Sculpture at the Eustis Estate” from Saturday, June 22, through Sunday, Oct. 13.
More than 80 contemporary sculptures by members of the New England Sculptors Association (NESA) will fill the grounds and the three galleries on the second floor of the Eustis Estate in Milton, Mass. NESA, is one of the oldest sculptors’ associations in the United States. Organized in 1948, its 140 members represent this region.
“By its very nature, sculpture is transformation. A block of marble becomes graceful curves in an abstract carving, a lump of clay is shaped into a vessel, and scrap metal is fashioned into an intriguing three-dimensional statement. From these transformations come new perspectives,” said NESA Executive Director Marilyn Ewer.
The sculpture installed inside the house is on display through Sunday, September 29. The sculpture on display outside remains in the landscape through October 13.
From June through October the Eustis Estate is open from Wednesday to Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
On Saturday, June 22, a 5 p.m. opening reception for “Changing Landscape: Sculpture at Eustis Estate” will be held with a gallery talk by Ewer. Refreshments available. Some of Enjoy refreshments and meet some of the artists featured in the exhibition. Doors open at 5 p.m.
Guided walks of the estate and the outdoor sculpture exhibit are set for Sundays, July 14, Aug. 4 and Sept. 15, all beginning at 10 a.m.
On Saturday, July 20 at noon, a tour especially for families will be held. NESA artist Madeleine Lord will lead a drop-in workshop to create temporary sculptures from metal and magnets. Learn to create 3-dimensional sculptures as shapes and figures emerge from the found materials. As another way to connect with the natural landscape, a kids yoga class for ages 5-12 will be held on that day, too. The class is Included with museum admission.
