Historic New England and New England Sculptors Association (NESA) will be presenting “Changing Landscape: Sculpture at the Eustis Estate” on 1424 Canton Ave. in Milton from Saturday, June 22 through Sunday, Oct. 13.
More than 80 contemporary sculptures by NESA members fill the grounds and the three galleries on the second floor. The estate, in an 80-acre picturesque setting at the base of the Blue Hills, serves as a backdrop for art that uses material related to landscape and the environment.
“By its very nature, sculpture is transformation. A block of marble becomes graceful curves in an abstract carving, a lump of clay is shaped into a vessel, and scrap metal is fashioned into an intriguing three-dimensional statement. From these transformations come new perspectives,” NESA Executive Director Marilyn Ewer stated.
“Changing Landscape” explores how sculpture has an impact on its environment and enhances a visitor’s experience. The art can become an integral part of a garden, start a path, or create a focal point. Visitors can walk among the strategically placed sculptures and see their surroundings in a new way.
Throughout the run of the exhibition, there will be special programs including the opening reception on June 22; sculpture walks on July 14, Aug. 4, and Sept. 15; and a creative workshop for families on July 20. More information on programs can be found at https://www.historicnewengland.org/visit/events/?event_location=eustis-estate.
From June through October, the estate is open Wednesday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The sculpture installed inside the house is on display through Sept. 29. The sculpture on display outside remains in the landscape through Oct. 13. General admission is $15. For more information, call 617-994-6600.
NESA, one of the oldest sculptors’ associations in the United States, was organized in 1948 and represents a diverse membership of nationally and regionally recognized sculptors. Its mission is to educate people of all ages about sculpture through exhibitions, panel discussions, workshops, and other events. Its 140 members are from all over New England and their work is shown throughout the world and represented in numerous private and museum collections.
Marilyn Ewer, executive director of NESA, will introduce the exhibition on June 22 with a gallery talk. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. General admission is $15.
On July 14, Aug. 4, and Sept. 15, explore the grounds of the estate during a guided tour of the outdoor sculpture in the exhibition. The walks will begin at 10 a.m. General admission is $15.
There will be a special family day on July 20 in connection with the exhibition. Participants can visit the galleries on their own or join a tour for families at noon. Artist Madeleine Lord will lead a drop-in workshop to create temporary sculptures from metal and magnets. Using pieces of scrap metal, families will create “drawings” in three dimensions as shapes and figures emerge from the found materials. A yoga class for children will be offered as another way to connect with the natural landscape. Activities are included with museum admission and appropriate for children aged 5 to 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.