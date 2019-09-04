A collaborative partnership of South Shore synagogues and Jewish organizations has announced the launch of Shalom Children Activity Program (SCAP), designed for families with children up to the age of 8 who are looking for social activities infused by Jewish values and experiences, whether this is about taking care of our planet, going on an archaeological “dig,” being kind to animals, helping others, and more.
In today’s world, family life can be hectic so SCAP tries to make quality family time as easy as possible. For parents looking for some kind of Jewish connection, SCAP’s programs and events are a way to experience, create, and celebrate together while meeting other families in the area. No-cost programs take place throughout the year from South Boston to the South Shore, and participants are welcome to come to one or all of them.
SCAP’s opening event, entitled “Hey World – Happy Birthday 5780!,” will take place at Blue Hills Trailside Museum on 1904 Canton Ave. in Milton on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 1:15 to 3:15 p.m This event is for families with children up to the age of 8 (siblings welcome), and is free, but registration is required.
This event has a maximum of 50 children, with priority by date of registration. Check in from 1:15 to 1:40 p.m. in front of the Trailside Museum building. The program will begin promptly at 1:45 PM. Registration is at http://shalomcap.com/?event=hey-world-happy-birthday-5780, but for questions or concerns, contact shalomchildrenactivityprogram@gmail.com or visit www.shalomcap.com.
SCAP will offer 10 once-a-month programs from September 2019 to June 2020. Its partners include Congressional Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills in Milton; Temple Beth David of the South Shore in Canton; Temple Beth Shalom in Hull; Cong. Sha’aray Shalom in Hingham; B’nai Tikvah in Canton; Temple B’nai Shalom in Braintree; and JCC of Greater Boston. SCAP is supported in part by a grant by CJP’s South Area Planning Committee.
