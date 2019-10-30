The Shalom Children Activity Program (SCAP), a year-long program sponsored by a collaborative partnership of South Shore synagogues and Jewish organizations, will hold its next event, “Classic Campfire Cookout, Singing & Storytelling,” on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 5:15 to 7:45 p.m. at Temple Beth David of the South Shore on 1060 Randolph St. in Canton and Ponkapoag Pond in the Blue Hills.
Families who are looking for fun, social, and engaging activities infused by Jewish values and experiences are invited to a classic campfire with all the fixin’s. Come breathe in the cool autumn air, enjoy ending Shabbat with Havdalah under the stars, and share a “love of the outdoors” experience with your child and other families with children.
The schedule will be 5:45 to 6:15: kosher hot dogs and hamburgers cookout with veggie option by request (BYO blanket or lawn chair); 6:15 to 7: short stroll down to Ponkapoag Pond for storytelling (nothing frightening); and 7 to 7:45: sing classic and new campfire songs and make your own s’mores.
Check-in will be from 5:15 to 5:30. The program is free and begins at 5:30.
This event is for families with children up to 8 years old (siblings are welcome) and is free, but registration is required. For directions, visit Google.com/maps/place/Temple+Beth+David+of+the+South+Shore.
This event has a maximum of 50 children, with priority by date of registration. Registration for this event is at: http://shalomcap.com/?event=classic-campfire-cookout-singing-storytelling. With questions or concerns, contact shalomchildrenactivityprogram@gmail.com or visit www.shalomcap.com.
For parents looking for some kind of Jewish family connection, SCAP’s programs and events are a way to experience, create, and celebrate together while meeting other families living in your area. No-cost once-a-month programs take place through June 2020 from South Boston to the South Shore and participants are welcome to come to one or all.
SCAP’s partners include Congregation Beth Shalom of the Blue Hills in Milton; Temple Beth David of the South Shore in Canton; Temple Beth Sholom in Hull; Congregation Sha’aray Shalom in Hingham; B’nai Tikvah in Canton; Temple B’nai Shalom in Braintree; and JCC of Greater Boston.
The Shalom Children Activity Program is supported, in part, by a grant by CJP’s South Area Planning Committee.
