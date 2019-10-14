St. Mary of the Hills and St. Elizabeth Churches will celebrate Oktoberfest on Oct. 19 from 5 to 9 p.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Hall on 350 Reedsdale Road.
There will be German music and food, beer and wine, and raffles. Kids under 12 will be admitted free.
VisitationMilton: remember to get your tickets for Oktoberfest at Visitation Collaborative (kids under 12 are free).
To learn more, go to https://www.visitationmilton.org/shop/october-fest.
