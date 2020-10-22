The second lecture of the Blue Hills Climate Action Coalition’s autumn online lecture series will focus on the intersection of the COVID-19 and climate crises.
The lecture will take place remotely on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 4:30 p.m. To pre-register, please visit https://friendsofthebluehills.org/climate2020.
Rebecca Herst, director of the Sustainable Solutions Lab at UMass Boston, will speak about how climate change and COVID-19 are disproportionately impacting historically marginalized communities, strategies for ensuring that our response efforts focus on the people most impacted and keep everyone safe and healthy in our changing climate.
