The Milton Council on Aging (COA) is offering a day trip on Tuesday, July 30 for town seniors who are fans of the critically acclaimed TV series “Downton Abbey.”
After a successful run in New York City, a “Downton Abbey” exhibition is coming to Boston’s Park Plaza for a limited engagement.
This exhibition is based on the beloved PBS program that transported viewers to post-Edwardian England, where the characters and the iconic house came to life.
Participants will be immersed in the show’s social history and culture and relive some of the most memorable moments from its six season run. Following the exhibit, participants will head to the Venezia restaurant on the harbor. Lunch choices include haddock, steak tips, chicken parmigiana, chicken piccata, or pasta primavera with all the trimmings.
The all-in cost is $89 per person and must be paid when a reservation is made. The COA is unable to offer refunds as a luxury coach is booked for transportation. Seats are limited so those interested are encouraged to call 617-898-4893 early to make reservations.
