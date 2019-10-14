Thanks to a grant from the Milton Junior Woman’s Club, an education workshop for parents of children from 2½ to 4 years old, “Come and Play – Be A Kid Again,” will be offered for free on Wednesday, Oct. 23 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Discovery Schoolhouse on 101 Blue Hills Pkwy.
Child care will be provided and registration is required. Email cpcmecasld@verizon.net or call 617-696-2262.
Parents can learn why play is important to a child’s development and how it contributes to achieving developmental milestones. In this workshop, participants will partake in hands-on play at learning centers, learn how play informs a child’s development, have some fun, and maybe even get a bit messy.
The First Congregational Church is thanked for its generous support of office space.
