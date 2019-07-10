Summertime Stories will be held, rain or shine, on four Thursdays from 10 to 10:30 a.m., specifically July 11 and Aug. 8 at Parkway United Methodist Church and July 18 and Aug. 22 at Cunningham Hall.
Dancing is a great form of physical activity for all ages, from little kids to grandparents, but no dance experience will be necessary for those aged three and up on Thursday, July 11 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. No registration is required.
Come to the library on Thursday, July 11 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. for a Soiree Jeux de Societe evening of fun in French as classic board and card games are played. This event is ideal for those age 6 and older, with a maximum of 15 participants.
In partnership with the Milton Early Childhood Alliance, July 12 will be a Free Play Friday for those up to the age of 5 from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Drop by and enjoy puzzles, games, and activities in the Story Hour room.
If your kids like graphic novels — or any kind of comics — they’ll probably love the Comikidz Club, which will meet on Friday, July 12 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Comikidz is for students in Grades 3-5 who like to read and talk about or draw sequential art. Join Sebastien, teen volunteer and resident artist, and learn how to bring your own characters to the page. Each meeting includes free time for the kids to draw. Participants are asked to bring a copy of their current favorite graphic novel to share.
Check the web calendar for a listing of programs the library offers year-round. Information about and registration for all programs can be found at www.miltonlibrary.org or by calling 617-898-4957 during business hours. You can also like the Children’s Room on Facebook and get updates in your news feed.
