In addition to its regular storytimes on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the Milton Public Library is offering programs for young people during the week of May 26 to June 1.
The library will be closed on Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day.
The Super Popular, Unbelievable Book (SPUB) Club, a read-aloud group for kids in Grades 3 to 6, will meet on Tuesday, May 28 from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m.
The monthly Comikidz for Grades 3 to 5 will meet on Thursday, May 30 from 4 to 5 p.m. The club is geared for kids who like to read graphic novels and/or talk about or draw sequential art. Each meeting includes free time for the kids to work with a visiting teen artist and create a storyboard or just free-draw. Registration is required and will open two weeks prior to the event. Participants are asked to bring a copy of their current favorite graphic novel to share. The club will vote on the next month’s pick each meeting or participants can bring a graphic pick of their choice.
Puppets Plus for kids up to the age of 5 is scheduled for Saturday, June 1 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. This family storytime incorporates stories, finger puppets, and songs for preschool children and their caregivers. No registration is required.
Check the web calendar for a listing of the programs the library offers year-round. Information about and registration for all programs can be found at www.miltonlibrary.org or calling 617-898-4957 during business hours. To get updates in your news feed, like the library’s Children’s Room on Facebook.
