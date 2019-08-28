Are you interested in a day trip to Portsmouth, N.H. by motorcoach on Thursday, Sept. 12? Are you 60 or above and do you live in Milton? If so, the Milton Council on Aging (COA) is headed north and you are invited.
A total of 50 people can attend, with the cost per person at $89 and due at the time of registration.
A highlight of the trip will be a visit to historic Strawbery Banke Museum, an outdoor history museum set in the South End Historic District of Portsmouth. This district was settled by Europeans several centuries ago and is the earliest such neighborhood remaining in present-day Portsmouth.
The price of this day trip includes round-trip motor coach transportation, entrance to the Strawbery Banke Museum for a self-guided tour, lunch at the Atlantic Grille (featuring three entrée choices, including a vegetarian choice, an appetizer, dessert, coffee, or tea) and time to stroll around the Portsmouth.
To learn more, call the COA at 617-898-4893.
