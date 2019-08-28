Milton, MA (02186)

Today

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some with heavy rain this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.