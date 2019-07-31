All are welcome to attend a potluck celebration of Courageous Conversations Towards Racial Justice on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Parkway United Methodist Church on 158 Blue Hills Pkwy. in Milton. This will be Courageous Conversations’ commemoration of its racial awareness work.
There will be a free concert but attendees are asked to bring a dish to share for the potluck. A ticket is not required for entrance, although an RSVP would help event planners.
For more information, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/courageous-conversations-concert-celebration-ticket
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.