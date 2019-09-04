The next “Courageous Conversations Toward Racial Justice” will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Episcopal Church on 122 Randolph Ave. in Milton.
This free event, featuring Brother Dennis Slaughter and Friends, is open to all and will be a celebration of words, music, and speech of protest and how the practice of writing, speaking, and singing has proven to be useful in propelling society forward in the struggle toward civil rights for all.
The event will highlight and celebrate visionaries, and there will be singing, recitations, and discussions about authors/artists and their works.
