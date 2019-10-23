Crafters are wanted when the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Milton conducts a World Market Holiday Craft Fair on Dec. 7 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Local crafters are encouraged to contact the church for an application. There will be crafts only, not food or mass-produced items. The cost is $35 per table.
For more information, contact office@fpmilton.org or call 617-698-6329.
