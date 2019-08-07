In addition to its regular storytimes on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the Milton Public Library is offering programs for young people during the week of Aug. 11 to Aug. 17.
Readers' theatre is a type of drama performed by those who read from a script and do not have to memorize lines. Performed with minimal costumes, sets, and props, readers’ theatre can be not only an introduction to theatre for kids, but also a way for them to practice oral reading skills, build confidence, and have fun with friends at the same time.
This summer, Sara Truog is leading a Readers’ Theatre Club for students entering Grades 2-4, with the next session set for Monday, Aug. 12 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Each week, participants will play theatre games, tackle different scripts based on well-known children's books, and make crafts to supplement the stories being told.
The club is meeting over the course of the summer with each meeting culminating with a performance for family and friends. While this is a drop-off program, parents/caregivers are asked to return 15 minutes before the end of each class (at 3:45 p.m.) so they can see the show.
Students must be fluent readers who have completed the first grade. Registration is required.
Kids aged 10-13 are invited to come to the library’s Children’s Room for crafting/making/building fun on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Each week, something different will be made using such supplies as craft materials, recycled items, and hardware. Registration is required.
A Summer Reading Celebration is set for Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. This will be a time to celebrate summer reading achievements by joining the Children's Room staff and the Friends of the Library for games, prizes, and ice cream. This event is open only to registered participants in the library’s Summer Reading Challenge and their immediate families. No registration is required.
It will be storytime at the Milton Farmers’ Market on Thursday, Aug. 15 from 4 to 4:30 p.m. Rain or shine, children’s librarians will read stories, sing songs, and engage children. Parents/caregivers must remain with and look after their children since this is not a drop-off event. No registration is required.
Check the library’s web calendar for a listing of the programs it offers year-round. Information about and registration for all programs can be found at www.miltonlibrary.org or by calling 617-898-4957 during business hours. You can also like the Children’s Room on Facebook and get updates in your news feed.
