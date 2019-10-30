Curry College Theatre will present the Fall 2019 Black Box Production of “Red Scare on Sunset” from Saturday, Nov. 2 through Monday, Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Keith Auditorium of the college’s Academic and Performance Center on 1071 Blue Hill Ave,
Charles Busch’s “Red Scare on Sunset” is a novel take on a serious subject: the 1950s McCarthy era in Hollywood. Film star Mary Dale finds the red menace invading her own Beverly Hills backyard when she discovers that her husband has been lured into the local Communist party by way of a method acting class and there is a left-wing plot afoot to abolish the star system. Mary wages a private war to save her husband, her country, and billing over the title.
Tickets are $10 and may be reserved by calling 617-333-2227 and selecting option 3.
For more information about the Curry Theatre program,visit curry.edu/theatre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.