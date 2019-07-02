During July, the Milton Public Library is offering several enjoyable and educational programs for adults and families.
On Monday, July 8 at 7 p.m., there will be a talk by tea and herb enthusiast Lisa Tavakoli called “Decorative Edibles: Use What You Have and Have What You Use,” with Suzette Standring serving as host. Tavakoli will share her vision of food recycling by teaching participants how to assemble a vegetable arrangement in the perfect vessel: a teapot
In this class, you will learn to bring food resources full circle in recycling while assembling easy and creative arrangements to delight family and guests. No registration is needed; just bring along your camera so you can take photos of Tavakoli’s creations.
Chris Callaghan will hold his monthly “Drop in Device Help” sessions on Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. and Wednesday, July 31 at 6 p.m. Stop by to get help downloading materials like Ebooks, audiobooks, movies, and music to your electronic device. There is no sign-up required, and Callaghan will do his best to answer questions about taking full advantage of what a Milton library card has to offer.
