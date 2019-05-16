In addition to its regular storytimes on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, the Milton Public Library will host programs for families during the week of May 19 to May 25.
On Tuesday, May 21, the Super Popular, Unbelievable Book (SPUB) Club, a read-aloud book club for kids in Grades 3-6, will be held from 7:15 to 7:45 p.m. Sara Truog will read a few chapters of a book each week; and the job of participants is to listen while engaging in hands-on activities like Lego building, play-dough sculpting, Rubik’s cubes, and more. No registration is required.
On Wednesday, May 22, the Jumping Fleas Uke Group for Grades 3-5 will meet from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Learn how to play the ukulele, with all levels welcome. Participants will learn basic chords and rhythms in a beginner’s level environment. Registration is required. Some ukuleles will be provided, but participants are free to bring their own.
The inaugural Diverse Reads Book Club for Milton parents and students, hosted by the Glover/Tucker Diversity Committees and the Milton Public Library, will take place on Thursday, May 23 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Participants will be reading the 2019 Newbery Honor book “The Night Diary” by Veera Hiranandani, which takes place during the Partition of India in 1947 but speaks to the plight of refugees today, issues of religious and cultural identity, and the search for identity and home. The book is best suited for ages 8 and up. Program organizers hope to make the Diverse Reads Book Club event an annual program
The author will be skyping in to answer questions during the event. All families are welcome, but this is not a drop-off event. It will be held in the library’s Keys Community Room. Registration is required and will open two weeks before the event.
In partnership with the Milton Early Childhood Alliance, May 24 will be a Free-Play Friday from 10 a.m. to noon for children up to the age of 5. Drop by and enjoy puzzles, games, and activities in the Story Hour room.
