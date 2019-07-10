The next meeting of the Early Bird Men’s Group, a group of men from over 20 parishes that has been in existence for more than 10 years, is scheduled for 7 a.m. on Saturday, July 20 in the lower church at St. Mary of the Hills on 29 St. Mary’s Road.
Long-time Early Birder Geoff FitzGerald will speak about the power of spending time with Jesus in the Eucharist and how you can tap into Jesus to become the best version of you God intended. Refreshments will be served. Call Phil Plageman at 617-696-3170 with any questions.
The Early Birds regularly meet from 7 to 8:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month. For more information, call 774-501-4911.
