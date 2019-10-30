East Congregational Church, located at 610 Adams St. in East Milton, invites the community to join in a Drum Circle on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 3 to 5 p.m.
This hands-on community building event is free and open to all ages. No prior musical experience (or aptitude) is required. Instruments will be provided.
Ed Sorrentino, a professional percussionist and Drum Circle facilitator with RhythmSpeaks, will lead this immersive experience of non-verbal communication.
Participants are asked to enter the church via the rear (parking lot) door and descend one floor to the church's Fellowship Hall.
