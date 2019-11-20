All are invited to kick off the holiday season with a book theme during the sixth annual Holiday Book Fair on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. at East Congregational Church on 610 Adams St.
The guest bookseller, Barefoot Books (a publisher of diverse and inclusive books founded by two mothers and based in Cambridge), will be on hand to help shoppers find perfect holiday gifts.
Volunteers from the “Reading Change Lives” literacy initiative at the church will host arts and crafts, a story time, and refreshments. Every child will also receive a free book along with milk and cookies.
The church launched its literacy initiative in 2014 in the belief that literacy is essential to equality and justice. As a complicated and broad social justice issue, literacy impacts other issues, including economic justice, gender inequality, criminal justice, public education, and racial justice.
The church adopted the dormant school library at the Roosevelt K-8 School in Hyde Park and invested thousands of hours into revitalizing it. The library reopened with a grand gala in 2016, and the church now provides volunteers to staff the library during class visits at the school every-other week.
“Reading Changes Lives” built one of the first two “Little Free Libraries” in Milton and has hosted numerous book swaps in town. Since 2016, it has posted story walks in Crane Field and East Milton Square and sponsored an annual Holiday Book Fair after Thanksgiving.
During the East Milton Halloween Stroll, the church hosts “Trick or Treat for Books” on its front lawn and distributes free books to children.
For more information, contact the church office at 617-698-0270 or Rev. Shelly Davis at 617-698-0229.
