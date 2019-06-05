Just a few years ago, an East Milton Pub Crawl designed to help the Milton Art Center (MAC) raise funds to update its air conditioning system to keep its summer events cool would not have been possible, but with three establishments in East Milton Square now licensed to serve adult beverages, the attitude of organizers is: why not?
The event, scheduled for Saturday, June 8 from 3 to 10 p.m., will start at MAC and then work its way to stops at Mr. Chan’s Lounge for a beverage and Abby Park and the Novara Restaurant for beverages and complimentary appetizers.
Participants must be 21 and over with proof of ID required. Advance tickets are $35. Sign up now and get a collectible “East Milton Pub Crawl” T-shirt.
