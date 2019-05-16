The 26th annual Ed Baker Fishing Tournament is set for Saturday, June 8 from 7 to 10 a.m. at Turner’s Pond, with a June 15 rain date. The entry cost is $3 per youth and $5 per adult.
Prizes include first prize youth division: two Red Sox tickets, dates to be announced, donated by the Peltier family; and first prize adult division: two Boston College football tickets donated by Baker.
The Mark G. Hamilton Sportsmanship Award winner will receive a new rod and reel donated by the Hamilton family.
Trophies will be awarded to first, second, and third place youth division for the most fish caught. In the adult division, the first place winner receives the Joe Lannan Memorial Award. For the most fish caught in the youth division prize, the winner receives two Red Sox tickets, dates to be announced, donated by Peter Noonan Jr.
There will be free coffee, hot chocolate, and donuts.
Organizers extend thanks to the Lannan family and Maura Hamilton who, year after year, have generously donated to the stocking of Turner’s Pond.
Register at the Parks and Recreation office in Town Hall or on the day of the event. Remember to bring your own worms. No shiners or minnows will be allowed for tournament bait.
In the event of rain, contact the Parks Department at 617-898-4940 or visit the town’s website at townofmilton.org for cancellation information on the morning of the tournament.
