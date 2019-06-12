Historic New England’s Eustis Estate, located on 1424 Canton Ave. in Milton, is participating in “Make Music Boston,” a free musical celebration, on June 21.
Boston Guitar Elite and Ukulele Union of Boston will perform on the porch at 6:30 p.m.
Participants are invited to come early with a picnic and enjoy the music as the sun sets on the longest day of the year. In the event of rain, the concert will be indoors.
The sixth annual “Make Music Boston” festival, presented by Kadence Arts, will fill Boston’s outdoor spaces and music venues with more than 100 live concerts open to the public. From classical to folk, hip hop to opera, and Latin jazz to punk rock, music of all kinds will resound on streets, sidewalks, porches, plazas, gardens, storefronts, and other public spaces.
