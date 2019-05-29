The Milton Police Department is currently working with the volunteer members of the Milton Junior Woman’s Club in preparation for the 42nd annual Milton 5K & 10K Road Race coming up on June 11.
Commuters and motorists should expect significant traffic delays during the Tuesday event which starts at 6:30 p.m.
The center of activity and delays will focus near Cunningham Park, 75 Edge Hill Road, where the race starts and finishes.
Milton Police Lt. Mark Alba cautions drivers to expect delays and experience some detours at certain locations effective at 6:15 p.m. and lasting until the finish of the race.
Route 28 at Pleasant Street in both directions will have heavy stop and go traffic as the runners from the 10K route cross the intersection near St. Elizabeth’s Church.
Route 28 will have one lane coned off on the southbound side from Pleasant Street to Hallen Avenue, allowing runners to occupy that one lane.
Brook Road from Adams Street to Canton Avenue will experience heavy stop and go traffic.
Edge Hill Road will have its eastbound lane closed from Pleasant Street.
Randolph Avenue will have its northbound lane closed from Reedsdale Road to Centre Street.
Centre Street will have its eastbound lane closed from Randolph Avenue to Brook Road.
Highland Street will have its southbound lane closed from Canton Avenue.
Gun Hill Street will be closed to all through traffic for the duration of the 5K race.
The race is planned rain or shine, but if thunder and lightning storms should move through the area, Milton Academy will have four buildings available for shelter if this becomes necessary. The buildings will be marked with a-frame signs out on the sidewalk in front of them.
Updates on the race and any urgent conditions will be posted live @MiltonRoadRace on its Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook accounts.
The Milton Junior Woman’s Club and its road race committee thank the community in advance for understanding these delays and detours.
