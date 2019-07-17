The 28th annual free DCR Houghton’s Pond Family Fishing Festival is scheduled for Saturday, July 20 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Blue Hills Reservation, Houghton’s Pond Picnic Site 5, on Blue Hill River Road in Milton.
Participants can take lessons in casting and fish identification and then cast a line into Houghton’s Pond. There will be instructional clinics throughout the day along with fish crafts and games. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Participants are urged to arrive early and bring their own equipment or there will be limited equipment available for loan. No fishing license is required for this educational and non-competitive event. Free bait will be provided.
