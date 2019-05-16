Saturday, May 18, noon - 3:00 p.m. Enjoy a day of retro backyard fun at the Eustis Estate in honor of the special exhibition, “Patios, Pools, & the Invention of the American Backyard.” Play lawn games, make pinwheels, go on a StoryWalk, and enjoy live music outside from the Heavenly Fire Steel Band of Dorchester. Snacks available for purchase and picnics are encouraged. Rain date: Sunday, May 19 Included with museum admission. Free for Milton residents. Pre-registrations not required. Call 617-994-6600 to learn more.
