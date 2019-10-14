On Nov. 9, the Saturday before Veterans Day, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Marianne Colligan, the owner of Mackie's Barber Shop on Central Avenue, along with Craft Barbering Company in Marshfield, the Massachusetts School of Barbering in Quincy, Modern Barber Shop in Hanson, and Roy’s Barber Shop in Holbrook, will hold the Fifth Annual Veterans Day Cut-A-Thon.
The past four Veterans Day Cut-A-Thons have raised over $27,000 to assist veterans’ organizations including Home Base and Boston Homes for the Brave.
This year, Homes For Our Troops (HFOT), a Taunton-based charity with a mission to build and donate specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 veterans in order to enable them to rebuild their lives, is being supported. A portion of the cost of each haircut will go to support HFOT.
In addition, at Mackie’s Barber Shop, a raffle will be held for gift certificates donated by local businesses in support of this effort. Sponsoring companies include Abby Park, Arthur’s Sunoco, The Common Market, Coffee Break, Craft & Cru, The Fruit Center, Novara, Steel & Rye, and Sullivan’s Insurance.
As in years past, organizers have already received donations from citizens in support of veterans in need. It’s hoped that this year’s Cut-A-Thon will be the most successful one to date.
