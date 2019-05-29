The Disney movie “Finding Nemo” will be shown at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 31 in the auditorium of Milton High School at 25 Gile Road. The movie is free to attend; the public is invited. Donations will be collected for The Bridge Over Troubled Waters agency, which serves homeless and at-risk youth ages 14-24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.