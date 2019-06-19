Those who love yard sales, bargain hunters, and folks on the lookout for special treasures are welcome to come to the second annual First Parish Unitarian Universalist Yard Sale on June 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The church, located at 535 Canton Ave. in Milton, has explored its attics, cleaned out its closets, and discovered a wide selection of items for this year’s sale. What’s on sale will include art, books, collectibles, electronics, home furnishings, kitchen gadgets, sports equipment, toys, tools, and clothing for all ages, including a popular jewelry boutique.
The annual fundraiser will support the mission of the church, including many social justice programs, and is also part of its Green Action initiative: The proceeds will be used to support congregational programs and outreach.
