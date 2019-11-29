The Daughters of St. Paul (Jamaica Plain) will hold Christmas benefit concerts on Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 3 p.m. at Fontbonne Academy.
The proceeds will enable the sisters to continue their media ministry and provide for their elderly and infirmed sisters.
Tickets cost $20, but children under 12 will be admitted free. Group rates are available.
For information and tickets, call Sr. Christine at 617-276-4467 or go online at pauline.org/bosconcert.
