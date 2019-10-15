The Forbes House Museum is inviting supporters to an evening of dinner and discussion at its annual Keechong Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 7 at 6 p.m. at the Wollaston Golf Club on 999 Randolph Ave. in Milton.
Michael Szonyi, professor of Chinese history and director of the Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies at Harvard University, will be the featured speaker.
A frequent commentator on Chinese affairs and social historian of late imperial and modern China, Szonyi will discuss the Belt and Road initiative, which has been called the Marshall Plan
for the 21st century, a strategy for Chinese global domination, and a revitalization of the ancient
Silk Road.
In his talk, Szonyi will explore how history can help us make sense of these contradictory images, and regardless of its success or failure, how the Belt and Road Initiative is remaking our world.
The Keechong Dinner, inaugurated in 1879 by Robert Bennet Forbes, John Murray Forbes, and
other prominent entrepreneurs active in the 19th -century China trade, is now an annual fundraiser for the Forbes House Museum.
Proceeds from this year’s dinner will fund ongoing education and cultural programming, such as its upcoming exhibit, “Man Overboard: Meeting the Challenges of the Sea,” which chronicles Robert Bennet Forbes’s lifelong devotion to the sea and his fellow sailors.
The 6 p.m. start of the event, with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres, will be followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $200 and sponsor packages starting at $500 are available.
For more information about the dinner and museum events and programming, call 617-696- 1815 or visit www.forbeshousemuseum.org.
