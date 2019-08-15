The grounds of the Forbes House Museum, located at 215 Adams St., are open to the public every day from dawn to dusk.
Bring the kids for a special Story Walk featuring the Cabin Boy, a true story of one local boy’s adventure sailing to China more than 200 years ago. Pick up a brochure on the south porch for a guided walk around the Garden of Infinite Pleasantness or pack a lunch to enjoy a tranquil picnic.
On Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., the public is invited to enjoy live acoustic guitar music, lawn games, and beer and wine for sale.
A Barnfest is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 20 from 6 to 9 p.m. featuring beer by Barrel House Z, food by El Barrio, and music by Sam Luke Chase.
