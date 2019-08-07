The Eustis Estate will host the second of two free summer concerts on its expansive lawn on Thursday, August 15. The concert features pianist and composer Zahili Gonzalez Zamora, whose work is a fusion of bebop, funk, and soul as well as the musical traditions of her native Cuba. Percussionist Zayra Pola showed her musical gifts early, propelling her to begin her deep study of the rhythm traditions of Puerto Rico while still a child. The two met while students at Berklee College of Music and have now played and sung together in various contexts for years.
The house and grounds will open at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7 p.m. Concert attendees are invited to come early with a picnic and explore the exhibition “Changing Landscape: Sculpture” at the Eustis Estate,” then enjoy the music as the sun sets. Alcohol is not permitted. Refreshments are available for sale. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. Dogs on leashes are welcome. If it rains, the concert will be indoors. The Eustis Estate is located at 1424 Canton Ave., in Milton. Call 617-994-6600 for more information.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Milton Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
