The first of two free summer concerts on the expansive lawn of the Eustis Estate is set for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, July 25. The estate is located at 1424 Canton Ave. Come early with a picnic or buy refreshments and explore the exhibition “Changing Landscape: Sculpture at the Eustis Estate,” before the music begins and the sun sets.
Guest performer will be Charles Overton, a Boston-based harpist and performer of classical, jazz, and world music. He began his harp studies at the age of 10, and was afforded the opportunity at an early age to perform internationally in such notable venues as Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall. He performs regularly in symphonic settings with the Boston Pops, the BSO, and others, as well as appearing in jazz settings, both leading his own bands and collaborating with others. Joining Overton on the 25th will be longtime collaborator Peter Barnick on drums. Overton and Barnick began playing music together as teenagers, when both were students at the prestigious Interlochen Arts Academy in Michigan.
Alcohol is not permitted. Refreshments are available for sale. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. Dogs on leashes are welcome. In the event of rain, the concert will be indoors. Call 617-994-6600 for more information.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Milton Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Mass Cultural Council, a state agency.
