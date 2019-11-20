Have you ever wondered where your dreams come from? Come find out when the Freelance Players present “The Dreammakers,” an original family musical, in December. The cast of 27 actors, aged 12 to 16, attend 15 different schools in nine Greater Boston communities.
Janice, a defiant, impossible teenager, is mysteriously, mistakenly, and comically transported to the land of the Dreammakers. She finds herself caught in an age-old rivalry between Augusta Euphoria III, head Dreammaker, and her arch rival Lothar the Loathsome, lord of the nightmare realm. With the help of Augusta’s bumbling six apprentices (Virgil, Homer, Livy, Plato, Terence, and Dante), Janice brings peace to the divided kingdom.
“The Dreammakers,” entertainment for the whole family and packed with humor, intrigue, and heart, will be performed on Friday, Dec. 6 and Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. at The Park School on 171 Goddard Ave. in, Brookline. Suggested donation at the door is $10 for adults and $5 for children. For more information, call 617-524-7045 or visit www.freelanceplayers.org.
Now in its 45th season, the Freelance Players produces original theater performed by young people for audiences of all ages. Hundreds of youth from Greater Boston participate in six acting companies, classes, and Urban Improv, an interactive youth empowerment drama program. These two flagship programs are united under the new organizational name of Rehearsal for Life, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.