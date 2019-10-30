The Fuller Village Holiday Fair will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1372 Brush Hill Road.
All are welcome to begin holiday shopping with free admission and ample parking.
The fair will feature over 20 vendors selling holiday gifts, home decorations, jewelry, books, and ladies fashions.
Also featured will be home baked delicacies, lighted wine bottles, handcrafted knitted items for all ages, and honey fresh from backyard beehives.
A huge selection of items will be at the Raffle Table and lunch will be served from noon to 2 p.m. in the Café.
For further information, contact Program Director Lisa Ramsay at 617-361-
2116 or lramsay@fullervillage.org.
