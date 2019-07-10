All are invited to attend a free outdoor concert by the Dave Macklin Band at Fuller Village, sponsored by a donation from Best of Care and the Bank of Canton, on Thursday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m. at the Gazebo at 1372 Brush Hill Road.
The Men’s Group will be serving hot dogs off the grill (served with chips, soda and all the fixings) for $3 from 5 to 5:30 p.m. before the concert. Chairs will be provided.
In case of rain, the concert will be held in the Function Room at 1372 Brush Hill Road.
For further information, contact Program Director Lisa Ramsay at lramsay@fullervillage.org or 617-361-2116.
