Fuller Village will welcome Matt Carroll, a Northeastern University journalism professor, to discuss “Data Journalism: A Brief History and Where It Is Going” on Friday, July 12 at 2 p.m. in
the Function Room at 1372 Brush Hill Road. The public is invited.
PreviouslyM Carroll ran the Knight Foundation-funded “Future of News” initiative at the MIT Media Lab, where he conducted conferences about issues confronting journalism and worked with students to help create tools for newsrooms.
Before that, Carroll worked for 26 years at The Boston Globe, specializing in data storytelling. He was a member of the Spotlight team, the newsroom’s investigative unit, when it won the Pulitzer Prize for Public Service in 2003 for its coverage of the Catholic priest sexual abuse scandal. This story was turned into the Oscar-winning film “Spotlight.”
For further information, contact Lisa Ramsay at 617-361-2116 or lramsay@fullervillage.org.
